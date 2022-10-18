Warner Bros. Discovery’s Renard T. Jenkins Elected President of SMPTE Engineering Society

Renard T. Jenkins, who serves as senior vp, production integration and creative technology services at Warner Bros. Discovery, has been elected the next president of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. When he starts his two-year term in January, he will be the first African American to lead the century-old society.

Also elected to SMPTE board offices are Richard Welsh from Deluxe, who will serve as executive vp; Michael Zink of Warner Bros. Discovery, as education vp; and Lisa Hobbs of MediaKind as secretary/treasurer. Outgoing SMPTE president Hans Hoffmann of the European Broadcasting Union will remain on the board as past president.

“I look forward to respecting the Society’s past while working with my colleagues to build a sustainable future,” Jenkins said. “As we focus on cutting-edge technology, innovative tools, and diverse perspectives and ideas, we will create a forward-leaning organization to increase participation and our influence throughout the media and entertainment space. By partnering with our peers across the technology and standards sectors and being inclusive of all groups through all of our global offerings, we are laying the foundation for a more collaborative future. All these elements are essential if the Society is to continue to thrive, remain relevant, and provide a welcoming and supportive environment for professionals and students across our industry.”

Jenkins has spent three decades in the business. Prior to joining WarnerMedia, he served as vp, operations, engineering and distribution at PBS. He has also worked for TV One, Discovery, ESPN and Turner Broadcasting, where he received multiple awards for his work in postproduction and R&D, including two Emmys.

He sits on the boards of MovieLabs, the HPA, UltraHD Forum and Content & Entertainment Council, as well as the Microsoft and Oracle advisory boards.

SMPTE will hold its annual Media Technology Summit from Oct. 24-27 at Loews Hollywood Hotel.