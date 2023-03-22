×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Nicolas Cage Plays Rage-Filled Dracula in New ‘Renfield’ Trailer

The star sinks his bloody fangs into portraying a mad killer in the latest spot for the Universal comedy, based on the legendary vampire’s henchman and set for theatrical release on April 14.

Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult in RENFIELD, 2023.
Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult in 'Renfield' Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Nicolas Cage is all bloody fangs and long, dark cape as he plays a rage-filled Count Dracula in the final trailer for Renfield from director Chris McKay.  

Universal’s modern-day horror comedy, set nowhere near Castle Dracula in Transylvania, focuses more on Cage in full-on Dracula mode, whereas an earlier trailer emphasized the dynamic between the vampire king and his henchman, the titular Renfield played by Nicholas Hoult.

“You deserve only suffering,” Dracula lashes out at Hoult’s Renfield in the trailer. This is followed in another moment by Cage’s present-day monster character gliding in a red satin smoking jacket, with blood smeared around his mouth.

Related Stories

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules
TV

'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer Shows Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Tense Post-Scandal Sit-Down

TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Tom Cruise, on set, 2022.
Business

Studio Unit Profit Report: Paramount Jets Ahead In Year-to-Year Gains

At another point in the trailer, Renfield and Awkwafina, who plays a traffic cop, set about to take on Dracula in a blood and guts confrontation. During a previous Los Angeles Times interview, Cage said his take on Dracula drew from the performances of Bela Lugosi’s own turn as the vampire villian in 1931’s Dracula, Frank Langella’s performance in the 1979 film of the same name, and Gary Oldman’s run in Bram Stoker’s Dracula (with the 1992 feature directed by Cage’s uncle, Francis Ford Coppola).

Ryan Ridley, known for Fox’s Ghosted and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, penned the script for Renfield based on an original story pitch from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

McKay and Kirkman are producing along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. McKay’s producing partner, Samantha Nisenboim, is executive producing.

Renfield is set to hit theaters on April 14.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad