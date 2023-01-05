Nicholas Hoult Wants to Quit Being Henchman for Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in ‘Renfield’ Trailer

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult have a vampiric relationship that is sucking the life out of Dracula’s henchman in the first trailer for Renfield.

Universal dropped the nearly two-and-a-half-minute first look at the upcoming horror comedy Thursday, teasing the complicated — and exhausting — dynamic between Cage’s Dracula and Hoult’s henchman. Being at the beck-and-call of Dracula is demanding, and as those expectations — for the blood of nuns and cheerleaders — goes on and on, Hoult’s vampire lackey Renfield questions whether this is still the job for him.

The only problem is that the modern world is, as he says, “a dangerous place.” But with the arrival of Rebecca Quincy, a traffic cop played by Awkwafina, Renfield finally begins to feel seen and appreciated. “Did I see you cut a guy with a decorative serving platter?” she asks following an all-out brawl in a local bar where Renfield comes out on top. “It’s all in the wrist,” he responds.

It’s a new relationship that makes him question serving as the vampire villain’s “Postmates,” in the Chris McKay-directed movie that promises the possibility of a new lease on life and perhaps a shot at redemption for one of horror’s most notable henchmen.

The trailer also teases Cage’s take on Dracula, which he shared the inspiration for last January, telling the Los Angeles Times that he drew from the performances of Bela Lugosi’s turn in 1931’s Dracula, Frank Langella’s performance in the 1979 film of the same name, and Gary Oldman’s run in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. “The key, I think, is movement,” Cage said. “I saw a movie called Malignant and the director James Wan and the actress [Annabelle Wallis] created this choreography that was terrifying. So I’m hoping to do something like that where Dracula can either glide or move like Sadako in Ringu.”

In November, Hoult expounded on that take, telling The Hollywood Reporter he’s eager for audiences to see what Cage has done. “It’s original, but it’s steeped in a lot of history, Dracula history and folklore,” he said. “It’s exciting, even though it’s a very bizarre, elevated tone for an action-comedy.”

Producer Robert Kirman, meanwhile, told Kevin Smith’s Fatman Beyond podcast back in May that Renfield is a story about “how shitty a job” it is to be Dracula’s henchman. “It’s a fun, extremely violent comedy because I’ve got a crutch, and it’s violence,” he added.

Renfield was written by Ryan Ridley, with Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst serving as producers. The movie is set to release in theaters on April 14.