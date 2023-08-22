Benicio del Toro Investigates Justin Timberlake in the ‘Reptile’ Trailer

Benicio del Toro investigates Justin Timberlake in Netflix’s upcoming film Reptile.

The crime thriller follows del Toro’s Detective Tom Nichols as he attempts to uncover the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent. As he’s on the trail of a killer, nothing is what it seems, and he begins to dismantle the illusions of his own life, according to the streamer.

When the trailer opens, del Toro’s Nichols is asked how he has been feeling, and he replies, “There’s a case going on. It’s a real nightmare,” as scenes from the murder play, and Nichols investigates four possible suspects, one of whom is Timberlake’s Will, the boyfriend of the victim.

“I liked the unpredictability,” del Toro told Netflix of the film’s storyline. “There were a couple of what I like to call ‘Oh, shit’ moments that also compelled me to get involved.” Timberlake echoed the sentiment, noting that he wanted to get to the end of the narrative as quickly as possible, just like a good, suspenseful novel. “I liked the idea of playing a character that has to constantly react to the unpredictability of what’s thrown in his direction,” the singer-actor said.

Alicia Silverstone rounds out the main cast as Nichols’ wife, Judy, who helps him solve the case. Eric Bogosian, Ato Essandoh, Domenick Lombardozzi and Michael Carmen Pitt also star in Reptile.

The film marks Silverstone and del Toro’s first onscreen reunion since 1997’s Excess Baggage, in which the Clueless actress played a rich girl who fakes her own kidnapping, only to get actually and accidentally kidnapped by del Toro’s Vincent.

“Alicia brought everything we wanted for the character and more,” del Toro told the streamer, while Silverstone added, “There’s a deep mutual respect and appreciation, so that makes it work well.”

Reptile hits Netflix Oct. 6.

Justin Timberlake as Will Grady in ‘Reptile.’ Netflix