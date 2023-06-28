Liam Neeson’s Car Will Explode if He Stops Driving in ‘Retribution’ Trailer

Pop quiz, hot shot: Liam Neeson has to figure out what to do when he discovers a bomb in his vehicle in the first full trailer for the film Retribution.

Director Nimród Antal’s Lionsgate release hits theaters Aug. 25 and is a remake of the 2015 Spanish-language thriller of the same name. The new version centers on Matt Turner (Neeson), who is driving with his kids when he learns from a mysterious caller that the car contains a bomb that will detonate if anyone exits the vehicle, leading to a high-speed chase throughout the city.

“Honey, something’s happened,” Neeson calmly relays in the trailer. “There’s a man who has put a bomb in the car. Under our seats, there are pressure triggers. We can’t get out. The car will explode.”

Later, the star loses his cool when the caller claims to be in control: “No, you’re not! You hurt my daughter, you son of a bitch. I will kill you.”

Antal directs from a script by Chris Salmanpour and Andrew Baldwin, and the trailer conjures up memories of the 1994 bomb-on-a-bus hit Speed. Retribution co-stars Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell and Embeth Davidtz. Andrew Rona, Alex Heineman, Jaume Collet-Serra and Juan Sola are producers on the project.

Neeson’s recent credits include Marlowe, the Neil Jordan-directed crime film that hit theaters earlier this year and featured the actor as the Raymond Chandler-created private detective Philip Marlowe. In 2022, Neeson starred in Memory and Blacklight, and he also appeared on such television series as Derry Girls and Atlanta.