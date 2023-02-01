‘Revenge of the Jedi’ Darth Vader Figure to Debut at Star Wars Celebration (Exclusive)

You think you’ve seen every iteration of Darth Vader in action figure form? Think again.

Hasbro on Wednesday unveiled a new Vader figure that diehard fans will be able to get their gloves on only at this spring’s Star Wars Celebration, being held in London in April.

Stylistically harkening to a past that never quite happened, the Black Series Darth Vader ties to this year’s 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. But, in a twist, the figure is tied to movie that was promised yet changed upon its arrival. We’re talking about Revenge of the Jedi.

Confused, yet?

Revenge of the Jedi was George Lucas’ initial title for his third installment of his Star Wars saga. It was even featured in the movie’s first trailer and early promotional materials. Most famously, there was the dramatic red and black painted poster by famed artist Drew Struzan, announcing the movie was “coming May 25, 1983 to your galaxy.” However, by that time, the movie’s title had been changed to Return of the Jedi as Lucas, upon reflection, believed that Jedis should not indulge in feelings of revenge.

The new six-inch Vader figure is inspired by the design and color palette of that original Revenge of the Jedi poster. The packaging comes with the original poster in the pack that fans can pull out and display on a secret display stand.

The pack will sell for $33.99 and only be available at Celebration, which runs April 7 to April 10 in London.

The red-tinged Vader figure is the first of Hasbro’s offerings at Celebration but won’t be the last, as the toy and play company is expected to unveil other items in the coming weeks and months.

Darth Vader action figure Courtesy of Hasbro

