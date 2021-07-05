Hollywood Pays Tribute to ‘Lethal Weapon’ Director Richard Donner: “Gifted Across So Many Genres”

In the wake of Richard Donner’s death on Monday, a number of Hollywood figures took to social media to share tributes to the Lethal Weapon film director, who died at age 91.

Donner’s lengthy body of work included four Lethal Weapons films along with The Goonies, Superman with Christopher Reeve, Inside Moves, 16 Blocks and numerous others.

The Goonies star Sean Astin was among the first to remember the director, taking to Twitter to share a message. “Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine,” wrote the actor. “He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared.”

Fellow Goonies actor Corey Feldman shared a lengthy tribute, all in caps, in which he called Donner “the closest thing I ever had 2 a real father” and shared that the director was there for him “when no other person would.” Feldman wrote that Donner was “an incredible director & story teller,” listing a number of his films. “But his greatest achievement in my mind was his ability 2 b a real life #Superman by always doing whatever he could 2 help both humanity, & through his love of animals always used his voice 4 #animalrights as well.”

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk wrote in a statement: “PETA will remember Richard as a brilliant director and producer whose movies drew people to view animals as someone, not something. A pioneer, long before Blackfish opened eyes and hearts, Richard revealed the anguish of captive orcas with Free Willy—and, thanks to the impact of his film, Keiko the orca was rescued from marine park prison and spent many joyful years swimming free in Norway’s coastal waters. Richard holds a special place in PETA’s heart for his activism and kindness, and we will miss him.”

Edgar Wright wrote in a three-part tribute: “Richard Donner’s big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat. You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen.”

He continued, “One Donner film I saw young & return to often is The Omen. Because it’s oft imitated, it doesn’t get the credit for being a perfectly paced & performed horror movie. I think of it as the first 80’s movie in the 70’s. David Warner’s story in it is burned in my mind forever.”

Wright signed off with, “I only met Richard once and he was funny, charming and so full of stories (and happy to indulge my geeky questions). I’m sad I’ll never get to meet him again.”

Girl Interrupted director James Mangold wrote, “To my mind this word captures the first priority and goal of a film director, regardless of genre or style. And Dick Donner achieved it time and time again, in all sorts of films. It’s not easy. It takes artistry. RIP Richard Donner.”

Ben Stiller remembered the filmmaker as someone who “made big time movies.” The actor wrote, “Movies that remain in our consciousness. That never has been and never is easy. Always admired his work.”

In a message shared on Twitter via Amblin, Steven Spielberg wrote of Donner: “Dick had such a powerful command of his movies and was so gifted across so many genres,” Spielberg said in a statement. “Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all. He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”

“Hard to imagine another director with as much tonal breadth as Richard Donner, who nailed it every time no matter the genre,” wrote Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta on Twitter. “Who else could’ve made both THE GOONIES and THE OMEN? LETHAL WEAPON and SCROOGED? And a SUPERMAN for the ages. He made so many of my favorite movies. RIP.”

