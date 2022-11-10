Richard Madden Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Richard Madden, who rose to prominence thanks to a starring turn as Robb Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has signed with CAA.

He continues to be managed by Anonymous Content and repped by attorney Harris Hartman at Sloane, Offer.

Madden was most recently seen starring in Marvel Studios’ The Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, and has spent the last year and a half working on the Russo Brothers’ ambitious and worldwide-spanning epic spy series Citadel. The series will premiere in June 2023 on Amazon.

The actor flows between the film, TV and theatre worlds. In 2019, he won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a drama series for Netflix’s Emmy Award-nominated series Bodyguard. In between, he had key roles in Sam Mendes’ Oscar-winning war drama 1917 and the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

On the stage, he played Romeo in a West End production of Romeo and Juliet.

Madden is the latest snag for CAA which has been on a bit of a signing spree. In recent weeks the agency has signed Zhao, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning sweeper Nomadland; three-time Emmy Award-winning actress, author and producer Julianna Margulies; and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal.