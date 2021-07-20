Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ Drops Epic First Trailer

- Share this article on Facebook
Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic The Last Duel dropped its first trailer on Tuesday.
More than two minutes long, the preview is as intense as it is grand, introducing the story of 14th century knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), who fights to the death with his squire, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), after Carrouges’ wife (Jodie Comer) accuses Le Gris of rape.
The size and scope of the picture is on the level of Scott’s Oscar-winning masterpiece Gladiator.
The 20th Century Studios film is based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. The screenplay was written by Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. Affleck also appears in the film as Count Pierre d’Alençon.
The project is co-produced by Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck’s Pearl Street Films.
The Last Duel arrives in theaters Oct. 15.
Watch the trailer below.
