Rita Moreno to Receive Producers Guild Honor

Rita Moreno will be honored with the 2022 Stanley Kramer Award at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, the Producers Guild of America announced on Wednesday.

The Stanley Kramer Award honors a production, a producer or individuals whose “achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues,” according to the PGA. Producer and director Stanley Kramer created historical works like Inherit the Wind, On the Beach, The Defiant Ones and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

Past recipients include Jane Fonda, Get Out, Fruitvale Station, Loving, The Normal Heart, Bombshell, The Hunting Ground, An Inconvenient Truth and Hotel Rwanda.

“The last thing I ever dreamed of in my young life was being honored in any circumstance,” says Moreno. “That the Producers Guild of America has chosen to honor me not only for my work but for the principles I have tried to uphold and live by throughout my life is so gratifying. I am thrilled.”

Producers Guild of America Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher add: “With grace, intelligence, charisma and kindness, Rita Moreno made her mark in history as a brilliant entertainer and leveraged that star power to shepherd stories that tap into the human experience and represent people and communities we rarely see celebrated in film and TV. Beyond her on-screen contributions, she has used her unmistakable voice to hold a mirror to the prejudices and inequities that she so often experienced throughout her career. Her activism, strength, and artistic contributions set the precedent for how to be a changemaker in Hollywood, and it is our great honor to present Rita with the Stanley Kramer Award this year.”

Moreno is an Oscar, Tony, Grammy and two-time Emmy Award winner whose career has spanned more than seven decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at 13 years old. She’s appeared in more than 50 feature films and various TV shows and performed in regional theaters including her one woman show, Life Without Makeup.

Most recently, she starred in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, on which she is also an executive producer. She will also star in the upcoming film The Prank. Her documentary, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It, had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival last year.

She’s also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush, the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, the Peabody Career Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honor.