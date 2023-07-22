Rita Ora Reflects on Working With Carrie Fisher on Her Final Movie: “She’s an Icon”

- Share this article on Facebook
Rita Ora is opening up about working with Carrie Fisher on her final movie before she died in 2016 after suffering from a heart attack.
Fisher’s final project, Wonderwell, was released in June. The magical coming-of-age story set in Italy follows a young girl named Violet (newcomer Kiera Milward) after she becomes the face of a world-renowned designer’s (Ora) fashion label. When Violet wanders into a forest near the village she and her family are staying in, she meets the “fabled” witch of the forest, Hazel, portrayed by the Star Wars actress.
Ora recalled working with Fisher as “an amazing experience,” adding, “I’m really actually surprised and happy that this film’s finally getting the light that it deserves,” the singer told People. “To say I’ve been in scenes with Carrie Fisher, it’s insane. She’s an icon — a legend.”
Wonderwell wrapped production shortly before Fisher died in December 2016, but it hit several challenges after the shoot, including COVID lockdowns, which delayed its release by seven years.
“I’m going to cherish the experience forever,” Ora continued, “and I’m happy that people are going to finally really see this film.”
The Wonderwell trailer sees Violet guided by the witch into a mysterious portal that allows her to get a glimpse at what her future looks like and shows her that she may be facing a journey of no return. Its logline describes the story as “a thrilling, humorous and often terrifying voyage.”
Nell Tiger Free, Sebastian Croft, Megan Dodds, Vincent Spano and Niccolò Besio round out the cast of Vlad Marsavin’s film. Wonderwell was written by William Brookfield and produced by Marsavin, Fred Roos, Alexander Roos, Orian Williams, Lee Rudnicki and Robert Bernacchi.
