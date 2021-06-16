‘Riverdale’ Star Mädchen Amick to Make Feature Directorial Debut

Actress/director Mädchen Amick is set to make her feature directorial debut with Reminisce.

Bruce Dern and Elissa Shay are attached to lead the indie drama, which is written by Shay and Cary Haze and is based on true events. Reminisce portrays a young woman traversing her trauma, heartbreak and mental illness while pushing the boundaries of reality to overcome and find herself.

Amick starred in The CW’s Riverdale as Betty Cooper’s (Lili Reinhart) mother Alice Cooper and the Twin Peaks franchise, where she had the lead role of Shelly Johnson. Dern starred in Alexander Payne‘s Nebraska and Hal Ashby’s Coming Home.

The two-time Oscar nominee also appeared in the feature Remember Me and replaced Burt Reynolds in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Shay will play the role of Hayley in Reminisce. Her other credits include Levin Holiman’s feature God Send and The Nice Guy drama.

Reminisce, to start production in Los Angeles in July, is produced by Iris Torres and Penny Edmiston. Shay will executive produce through her FutureRetro Productions, along with Milan Chakraborty.

There’s no word on additional casting for Reminisce, which is being handled by Gayle Pillsbury (Pretty Little Liars, Sneaky Pete), who also serves as the film’s co-producer.