Riz Ahmed Short ‘Dammi’ Leads Toronto Film Fest’s Short Cuts Lineup

The Toronto Film Festival has unveiled 42 short films to feature as part of its Short Cuts program in September, led by the Riz Ahmed-starrer Dammi and Redlights, toplined by Kaniehtiio Horn and Ellyn Jade.

Ahmed, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Sound of Metal and last year earned a Oscar for the live-action short The Long Goodbye, toplines Dammi, a short directed by French auteur Yann Mounir Demange and set to world premiere in Locarno before landing in Toronto. The film also stars Isabelle Adjani, Souheila Yacoub, Sandor Funtek and Suzy Bemba and is produced by AMI, the French fashion brand, which teased a trailer for the film in Cannes.

Demange has TV series credits that include Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Dead Set, and movie credits like ’71 and White Boy Rick. Renee Zhan, who earned the Jury Award for best animated short at Sundance in 2019 with Reneepoptosis, will get a world premiere in Toronto for ‘Shé’ (Snake).

And Eva Thomas, an associate producer on Denis Goulet’s sci-fi indigenous drama Night Raiders, has her short film Redlights booked into Short Cuts, as it stars Reservation Dogs actor Horn and Jade, who played Shania in Letterkenny. Elsewhere, Mackenzie Davis, best known for roles in Halt and Catch Fire and Black Mirror, directed the horror short Woaca, which stars Borgen lead Sidse Babett Knudsen.

Also headed to Toronto is a North American premiere for The Passing from directors Ivete Lucas and Patrick Xavier Bresnan, which will also bow in Locarno; and Marielle Dalpe’s Aphasia, an animated National Film Board of Canada short that pulls viewers into a disconcerting sensory experience that afflicts many people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Other animated films in Short Cuts this year include Anne Buda’s 27 Flóra, which earned the short film Palme d’Or at Cannes; Electra, director Daria Kashcheeva’s follow-up to Daughter, an Oscar nominee for best animated short, This is TMI, by India’s Subarna Dash and Vidushi Gupta; and Mboa Matanda by Cameroon’s Jules Kalla Eyango.

The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 7-17.

A complete list of narrative, documentary and animated shorts in the Short Cuts program follows:

Program 1

Dammi, Yann Mounir Demange | France North American Premiere

La Perra, Carla Melo Gampert | Colombia/France North American Premiere

Been There, Corina Schwingruber Ilić | Switzerland International Premiere

Primetime Mother, Sonny Calvento | Philippines/Singapore World Premiere

Meteor, Atefeh Khademolreza | Canada World Premiere

Nun or Never! Heta Jäälinoja | Finland North American Premiere

Gaby’s Hills, Zoé Pelchat | Canada North American Premiere

Program 2

Fár, Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter | Iceland North American Premiere

The Skates, Halima Ouardiri | Canada World Premiere

Bloom, Kasey Lum | Canada World Premiere

Nada de todo esto, Francisco Cantón, Patricio Martínez | Argentina/Spain/USA North American Premiere

1001 Nights, Rea Rajčić | Croatia World Premiere

Redlights, Eva Thomas | Canada World Premiere

Electra, Daria Kashcheeva | Czech Republic/France/Slovakia North American Premiere

Program 3

This is TMI, Subarna Dash, Vidushi Gupta | India International Premiere

Titanic, Suitable Version for Iranian Families, Farnoosh Samadi | Iran/France World Premiere

All the Days of May, Miryam Charles | Canada Canadian Premiere

Bird Ana, Cristina Barragán | Ecuador/Spain World Premiere

Aftercare, Anubha Momin | Canada World Premiere

Shé (Snake), Renee Zhan | United Kingdom World Premiere

Human Resources, Trinidad Plass Caussade, Titouan Tillier, Isaac Wenzek | France Canadian Premiere

Making Babies, Eric K. Boulianne | Canada North American Premiere

Program 4

Alberto and the Beast, John Paul Lopez-Ali | USA World Premiere

Mboa Matanda, Jules Kalla Eyango | Cameroon World Premiere

Mothers and Monsters, Edith Jorisch | Canada World Premiere

Express, Ivan D. Ossa | Canada World Premiere

Baigal Nuur – Lake Baikal, Alisi Telengut | Germany/Canada North American Premiere

The Passing, Ivete Lucas, Patrick Xavier Bresnan | USA North American Premiere

Program 5

Woaca, Mackenzie Davis | United Kingdom World Premiere

A Bird Called Memory, Leonardo Martinelli | Brazil/United Kingdom North American Premiere

Sawo Matang, Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto | Canada/Indonesia/USA World Premiere

Aphasia, Marielle Dalpé | Canada World Premiere

Ever Since, I Have Been Flying, Aylin Gökmen | Switzerland International Premiere

I Used to Live There, Ryan McKenna | Canada North American Premiere

This is Not About Swimming, Marni Van Dyk | Canada World Premiere

Program 6

27 Flóra, Anna Buda | France/Hungary North American Premiere

Xie Xie, Ollie, James Michael Chiang | Canada World Premiere

The Heart, Malia Ann | USA International Premiere

6 Minutes Per Kilometer, Catherine Boivin | Canada Toronto Premiere

Modern Goose, Karsten Wall | Canada World Premiere

Sheephead, Spencer Creigh | USA International Premiere

Motherland, Jasmin Mozaffari | Canada World Premiere