Riz Ahmed to Head Jury for Platform Competition at Toronto International Film Festival

The line-up includes Laurent Cantet's 'Arthur Rambo,' and Scott McGehee and David Siegel's 'Montana Story'.

Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage,

Riz Ahmed will head the jury for TIFF’s 2021 platform competition after the actor’s Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal premiered at the festival in 2019 and screened in the section.

The full line-up for the platform section was announced today and included Laurent Cantet’s Arthur Rambo and Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s Montana Story.

“TIFF has always been a festival that showcases bold and daring cinema on a global stage. Its commitment to celebrating small independent films, like Sound of Metal, has had such a significant impact on my career and many others,” said Ahmed. “I’m looking forward to watching all of this year’s selections and working alongside my fellow jury members.”

TIFF also announced five Special Events, as well as the 2021 TIFF Short Cuts programme, comprising 38 short films, all of which can be found here.

See the full platform line-up below.

PLATFORM PROGRAMME

Arthur Rambo Laurent Cantet | France
World Premiere

Drunken Birds (Les oiseaux ivres) Ivan Grbovic | Canada
World Premiere

Earwig Lucile Hadžihalilović | United Kingdom/France/Belgium
World Premiere

Huda’s Salon Hany Abu-Assad | Palestine/Egypt/Netherlands/Qatar
World Premiere

Mlungu Wam (Good Madam) (Mlungu Wam) Jenna Cato Bass | South Africa
World Premiere

Montana Story Scott McGehee, David Siegel | USA
World Premiere

Silent Land (Cicha Ziemia) Aga Woszczyńska | Poland/Italy/Czech Republic
World Premiere

Yuni Kamila Andini | Singapore/France/Indonesia/Australia
World Premiere

