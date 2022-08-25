Roadside Attractions Strikes Output Deal With Hulu for Pay One Window

Roadside Attractions announced Thursday it has entered a multi-year output deal with Hulu that will see films from the veteran specialty distributor hit the streamer during the post-theatrical pay one window.

The deal was announced by Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen alongside Hulu president Joe Earley.

Under the terms of the deal, Hulu will receive exclusive U.S. streaming rights to upcoming Roadside films, including Call Jane. Oscar nominee Phyllis Nagy’s timely feature directorial debut, starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver, follows an underground group of abortion activists in 1968 Chicago willing to break the law to support women’s health.

Gigi & Nate, starring Charlie Rowe, Marcia Gay Harden and Jim Belushi, is another upcoming film that’s part of the arrangement. The film tells the story of Nate Gibson, a young disabled man who regains hope via his relationship with his service animal, a charming and curious capuchin monkey named Gigi.

“Our new relationship with Hulu is a win for everyone – but especially the talented producers whose films we acquire for distribution,” d’Arbeloff and Cohen said in a statement. “It means we at Roadside can focus on maximizing our films in theaters with the confidence they will find a corresponding home on Hulu’s premium streaming platform, which delivers the industry’s highest caliber and most entertaining independent cinema.”

Added Early, “Delivering great storytelling is a core objective shared by Hulu and Roadside Attractions. We are fortunate that their highly anticipated new titles will be available to our viewers as a part of our industry-leading independent film slate.”

Along with Roadside’s Cohen and Angel An, the deal with Hulu was negotiated by Lionsgate’s Ryan Lowerre and Dillon Siler.

Lionsgate owns a minority stake in Roadside and distributes Roadside’s films in U.S. home entertainment; as part of that pact, the studio negotiates Roadside’s pay one theatrical output deals.