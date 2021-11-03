Rob Delaney Joins Matthew Vaughn’s All-Star Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’ (Exclusive)

Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy thriller Argylle for Apple TV+ has added another name to its already bulging cast list.

Rob Delaney, the Catastrophe and Deadpool 2 star soon to be seen in Disney+’s Home Alone reimagining Home Sweet Home Alone, is set to appear in the big-budget feature, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, joining an ensemble that currently includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose and — in her first acting role — Dua Lipa.

First announced in July and being directed and produced by Vaughn for his own Marv Studios, Apple TV+ picked up the project in a deal estimated to be worth $200 million.

Based on the recently released spy novel of the same name by Ellie Conway and adapted by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman, Ice Age: Continental Drift), Argylle follows the “world’s greatest spy” as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. It’s expected to be the first of at least three films in the franchise.

Delaney’s role in Argylle is unknown but it’s understood to be relatively small.

Principal photography on the film is now underway having kicked off in London in August.

Argylle is being produced by Marv and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers.