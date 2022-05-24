Rob Reiner Reacts to Being on Russia’s Ban List

Rob Reiner is responding to being “permanently banned” from Russia along with 962 other notable Americans.

The Princess Bride director released a statement joking about being on the list.

“No comment, except to say that I’m heartbroken and will have to live with the disappointment,” the director told Deadline on Tuesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the travel bans Saturday in reaction to sanctions imposed on the country in wake of the country’s devastating Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The list mainly includes political figures such as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, including many current and former members of Congress.

Notably absent from the list is former President Donald Trump, who has praised Russia President Vladimir Putin in the past.

Two other notable Hollywood figures on the list are producer and former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman.

Freeman is specifically cited for being part of a 2017 video about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, while no reason is given for Katzenberg’s inclusion.

The list also has a few politicians who are deceased, such as former Sen. John McCain and former Sen. Harry Reid.