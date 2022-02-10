Rob Savage’s ‘Dashcam’ Acquired by Momentum Pictures

Momentum Pictures has acquired the U.S., Canada and U.K. rights to Rob Savage’s Dashcam, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September.

The Blumhouse-produced thriller follows a musician on her livestream as her night takes a dangerous turn when she agrees to help a frail elderly woman out of town. It stars Annie Hardy, Angela Enahoro and Amar Chadha-Patel.

“I am, to use the parlance of our movie, SO M*THERF*CKING EXCITED to be working with Momentum Pictures and Blumhouse on the release of Dashcam,” says Savage. “I can’t wait for audiences to see the madness we’ve concocted.”

Momentum Pictures’ EVP of global home entertainment Ian Goggins adds: “We are elated to share this exciting new project with North American and U.K audiences. Rob is an incredible filmmaker, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him and the entire Blumhouse team on this film which has already received positive reactions and buzz from festival audiences.”

Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse says, “Rob’s Dashcam is a ride and not for the faint of heart — scary, intense, kinetic — like an unpredictable road trip with your most maddening friend.”

Savage directed, produced and co-wrote the film. Douglas Cox also produced, while Gemma Hurley and Jed Shepherd co-wrote and executive produced. Ryan Turek also executive produced.

Savage, who also directed pandemic breakout feature Host, is represented by Independent Talent in the UK, Exile, WME & Jackoway Austen.