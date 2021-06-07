Rob Zombie Confirms He’s Directing a Reboot of ‘The Munsters’

Rob Zombie has confirmed his long-rumored resurrection of The Munsters is really happening.

The musician-director announced the news on his Instagram page Monday.

“Attention Boils and Ghouls!,” Zombie wrote. “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!”

The film is from Universal Studios via its 1440 Productions division, which means it’s likely going to Peacock instead of getting a theatrical release.

The Munsters was a 1964 sitcom about a family of friendly monsters who relocated from Transylvania to an American suburb. The show ran for just two seasons along with the similarly premised spooky comedy, The Addams Family. Yet despite their brief runs, both shows cast a rather long shadow over popular culture in the decades since.

Addams Family was previously rebooted as a modern-day film (the 1991 hit The Addams Family and then its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values). While The Munsters spawned a few TV movies with the original cast and a 1988 sequel series titled The Munsters Today where the family awakens decades later in modern times. NBC and Pushing Daisies showrunner Bryan Fuller also tried to reboot the premise as a drama under the title Mockingbird Lane starring Eddie Izzard, Jerry O’Connell and Portia de Rossi (the series was scrapped, but it’s pilot eventually aired as Halloween special in 2012).

Zombie is the co-founder of the heavy metal band White Zombie and the director of a slew of rather hardcore horror films, starting with 2003’s surprise hit House of 1000 Corpses, followed by the The Devil’s Rejects (2005) and a reboot of Halloween (2007). His last was 3 from Hell (2019).

Universal did not respond to a request for comment.