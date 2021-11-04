Biopic of Italian Designer Roberto Cavalli in Works (Exclusive)

Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer renowned for his stretch jeans and animal prints, is getting the biopic treatment, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Filmmaking duo Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi have optioned Cavalli’s life rights from the man himself, with their Iervolino Lady Bacardi Entertainment banner having acquired the rights to his autobiography Just Me! from Cavalli’s company Freedom.

The film — which will chart Cavalli’s early life up to his success in the fashion industry — will be directed by Giulio Base (The Inquiry, Imperium: Pompeii, Doc West) and is due to shoot in Italy in March, using the same working title – Just Me! – as the book. Base is also writing the screenplay, which Freedom will have final approval over.

“Roberto Cavalli is a fashion icon who’s incredible life cannot be replicated,” said Iervolino, who produces alongside Bacardi. “However, it can be told and experienced in a very truthful and entertaining way – and this is what we will do with this movie. Monika and I are very excited to tell this story and believe audiences will be enamored with the life of Roberto.”

Just Me!, compiled from more than four years of notes, includes childhood memories of growing up in Florence during WWII, the death of his father at the hands of German soldiers, his first steps in the fashion industry and the international stars he would end up dressing.

The film comes on the heels of Iervolino Lady Bacardi Entertainment finishing principal photography on their Lamborghini biopic, starring Frank Grillo as Ferruccio Lamborghini, Gabriel Byrne as Enzo Ferrari, and Mira Sorvino as Annita Borgatti. Acquired by Redbox Entertainment for North America, the film is written and directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco and is due to premiere in 2022.