Tribeca Festival Sets “De Niro Con” Event Celebrating Co-Founder’s 80th Birthday

The Tribeca Festival is going all out for co-founder Robert De Niro’s 80th birthday, setting a three-day celebration, dubbed “De Niro Con,” this fall.

The fan event, taking place from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, technically a little over a month after De Niro’s actual birthday on Aug. 17, will feature film screenings, panel conversations, musical performances, immersive installations and recreations of iconic film sets. De Niro and his co-stars and frequent collaborators are expected to attend the celebration at New York City’s Spring Studios. The full programming lineup will be revealed this summer.

“It’s hard to know what to get Bob for his 80th birthday,” Tribeca Festival co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “He’s already got a gold watch, so we decided to celebrate him and his enduring legacy with a fun-filled fan event as well as pay tribute to his unwavering dedication to his films, art and the city he loves.”

“De Niro Con” was announced at a private ceremony at Tribeca Grill on Wednesday evening to celebrate the 2023 Tribeca Festival, where New York City Mayor Eric Adams also presented De Niro with a key to the city honoring the Oscar winner’s activism and support of the arts.

“From Mean Streets and Taxi Driver to Raging Bull and Goodfellas, Robert De Niro’s work remains an iconic part of New York City, as much as he is himself,” Adams said. “Robert has starred in, directed or produced over 140 movies, received two Academy Awards and delivered art that will stand the test of time. Despite his success, Robert has never forgotten his roots as a lifelong New Yorker, co-founding the Tribeca Festival and helping revitalize and reenergize our city after 9/11. Thanks to him, New York City will continue to be the place to film, produce and make television and movies for years to come. For his decades of contribution to film and philanthropic support of New York City, I am honored to present Robert De Niro with a key to the city of New York.”

In addition to Adams, Rosenthal and De Niro, stars at Wednesday night’s event included Matt Damon, Zazie Beetz, Mark Ruffalo, Brendan Fraser, Dianna Agron, Billy Porter, Julian Schnabel, Debra Messing, Noah Centineo, Piper Perabo and De Niro’s frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese.

“Bob’s a visionary — he saw the potential for massive resurrection of this part of the city,” said Scorsese. “Tribeca Festival is an indomitable institution and a beacon, and Tribeca itself is the most vibrant, alive location. It’s the place to be and will continue to grow. It’s amazing he did all of this without having the keys until now so there’s more to come!”

The 2023 Tribeca Festival is set to run through June 18.

7:38 p.m. This story has been updated to include Scorsese’s remarks and a list of attendees.

An previous version of this story incorrectly stated that New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in attendance at Wednesday night’s event.