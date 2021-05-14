Robert De Niro Injury Won’t Impact ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Production

Robert De Niro was injured at his home in Oklahoma — where he’s currently living to film Martin Scorsese’s big-budget period thriller Killers of the Flower Moon — and is now en route to New York, where he’ll seek medical treatment.

But his injury will not impact production, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

“While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle, which will be treated medically in New York,” De Niro’s rep told THR. “This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks.”

Killers of the Flower Moon, written by Eric Roth and based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name, also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma against the backdrop of the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

De Niro plays powerful rancher William Hale, while DiCaprio plays his nephew, Ernest Burkhart. Gladstone — who was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in northwestern Montana and comes from the Kainai (Blood), Amskapi Piikani (Blackfeet), and Niimiipuu (Nez Perce) Tribal Nations — portrays an Osage Nation community member married to Ernest. Plemons will play Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the murders.

Scorsese is directing and producing Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions.