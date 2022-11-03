The Hollywood Reporter to Host Live Q&A With Robert Downey Jr. at LA3C, Penske Media’s Inaugural Culture and Creativity Festival

The Hollywood Reporter is set to host a live Q&A with Robert Downey Jr. during LA3C, Penske Media Corporation’s inaugural two-day festival celebrating the culture and creativity of Los Angeles.

“An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr.” will include an exclusive screening event for Sr., the Netflix documentary about Robert Downey Sr., followed by a live Q&A with Downey Jr. and his wife/Team Downey producing partner, Susan Downey. The event will take place Dec. 11. LA3C VIP ticketholders will receive priority access to RSVP on a first-come, first served basis.

In addition to THR, several other PMC brands will host activations at the event, which takes place Dec. 10-11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in downtown L.A. LA3C — which stands for Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Culture & Creativity (3C) — aims to celebrate the city’s diversity and creative communities and to connect people through some of the most influential and inspiring music, food and art in the city.

Other exclusive activations will be hosted by brands including Deadline, IndieWire, SHE Media, Vibe and Variety for LA3C VIP, GA+ and GA ticketholders.

Deadline Contenders Film: The Final Round, taking place Dec. 10, will showcase films and talent at the forefront of the year’s awards conversation just before awards nominations start getting announced.

IndieWire, ShortsTV and National Geographic Documentary Films Present: A Short Film Showcase, taking place Dec. 9, will feature a short film screening, Q&A and reception that will celebrate the year’s best films contending for Oscar nominations.

SHE Media’s Meaningful Marketplace sponsored by U.S. Bank, set for Dec. 11, invites LA3C attendees to “shop with purpose and discover brands built by diverse founders.” During the festival, attendees are encouraged to support local businesses while treating themselves to some of L.A.’s best beauty products, accessories, home goods, fashion trends and more.

Stylecaster’s Beauty Brunch, taking place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 10, will feature glam styling inspired by LA3C headliners’ most iconic hair and makeup looks.

Variety Music for Screens, taking place 9 a.m.-noon from Nov. 29-Dec. 1, will feature the creators, stars and greenlighters behind entertainment offerings at the intersection of music and visual media, with special guests including Cate Blanchett.

VIBE’s 30th Anniversary Celebration, taking place at 1 p.m. Dec. 10, will kick off LA3C. L.A.’s Leimert Park mainstay sound provider, Linafornia, will be mixing her signature beats for 90 minutes on the Hot Import Nights @LA3C Stage.

Women’s Wear Daily will host a fashion dinner celebrating L.A.-based designers in conjunction with LA3C by invitation only.

Also happening in conjunction with LA3C is the Fairchild Media Group X CFDA LA Designer Dinner on Dec. 9. The event, which will celebrate fashions, designs and culture of L.A., will be hosted by editorial director James Fallon and Fairchild Media Group president Amanda Smith, along with CFDA CEO Steven Kolb. This event is invitation only.

As previously announced, LA3C’s music lineup will feature three-time Grammy-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion and Latin chart-topper Maluma as headliners, with performances by K-pop group Seventeen and rapper Snoop Dogg. Stallion will take the stage Dec. 10, while Maluma will headline Dec. 11.

As part of a previously announced partnership with HIN Events LLC, Hot Import Nights Brand, an indoor/outdoor automotive lifestyle event producer, HIN Events will host a second stage featuring headliner Mustard on Saturday and Grammy-nominated producer Tokimonsta as Sunday’s headliner. The full music lineup can be found here.

RSVP is required for the VIP ticketholder events as space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. LA3C VIP ticketholders will receive invitations to RSVP starting Nov. 4. Tickets are on sale now at LA3C.com.

LA3C has made a commitment to nurture “the city’s creative heart and preserving Los Angeles as a capital of creativity and culture for years to come.” To that end, it has partnered with nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles, which helps young people overcome barriers through no-cost academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs, and Film Independent, which champions creative independence in visual storytelling and supports emerging filmmakers from communities underrepresented, to support the next generations of creative talent in Los Angeles.