Robert Duvall’s Single Line in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Was Cut

It turns out that the character of Arthur “Boo” Radley in the 1962 classic To Kill a Mockingbird actually did speak. Robert Duvall revealed that he had one line (later cut) as the character in what was his first film, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee.

The Oscar-winning icon was a guest Thursday on The Late Show where he talked about his illustrious career and new film, 12 Mighty Orphans. There, he noted that he had one line in To Kill a Mockingbird after his character saves Scout and Jem.

“At the end, when they’re leading me home, they say, ‘We’re going to take you home,’ and I say something like, ‘Where are you taking me?’ or ‘Where?’ Something like that,” Duvall said. “That was all, but they cut the line.”

Considered one of the greatest films ever made, To Kill a Mockingbird film won three of the eight Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including best actor for the late Gregory Peck.

Duvall also told Colbert that he has a note from the legendary Marlon Brando that means as much to him as his Oscar for best actor in the 1983 film Tender Mercies. He did not specify what the note from his Godfather co-star says.

Watch a segment from the lengthy interview below.