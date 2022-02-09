Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ to Premiere Early in Imax Theaters

Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman will debut early in Imax theaters, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday.

The DC fan event will be held on March 1 in more than 350 Imax locations across the U.S. Many auditoriums are already sold out, according to the studio.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, opens everywhere domestically on March 4 following usual Thursday night previews and the Imax special screening.

“Matt has created a must-see big-screen experience with The Batman, and audiences around the country have proven they really can’t wait to see it on the biggest screen possible,” Warners president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said in announcing the Imax news.

Exhibitors are counting on The Batman to be the first big tentpole of 2022.

The movie centers on Bruce Wayne’s earlier days of fighting crime. Paul Dano plays the Riddler, a serial killer pursued by Batman, while Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman and Colin Farrell appears as the Penguin.

The Batman runs two hours and 55 minutes, making it the longest Batman movie ever. It is also one of the longest running times for any superhero movie behind Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation.