Robert Pattinson Signs Overall First-Look Deal With Warner Bros., HBO

Warner Bros. is going all in with Robert Pattinson, the star of its upcoming relaunched Batman movie franchise.

Pattinson has signed an overall first-look production deal that encompasses the whole spectrum of Warner divisions, including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max.

The deal, which represents the actor’s first foray into producing, also takes into account a range of releasing platforms, among them theatrical, SVOD and television.

“Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I’ve loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively.”

After becoming a worldwide name thanks to the Twilight movies, Pattinson dug into the world of indie movies and working with auteur filmmakers with movies such as The Lighthouse from Robert Eggers and Good Time from Benny and Josh Safdie.

The actor in recent time began taking steps to return to the world of big-budget filmmaking though still with directors with a singular vision. He starred with John David Washington in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which was released last year. The Batman, in which Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne, AKA, Batman, is bring directed by Matt Reeves.

The latter movie wrapped production earlier this year and a signing of an overall first-look is a symbol that Warners likes what it sees so far. The movie is due to be released March 4, 2022.

“We have been incredibly impressed with Rob’s eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers,” said Warners’ president, production and development Courtenay Valenti and New Line’s president and CCO, Richard Brener, in a joint statement. “Additionally, he is continually nurturing exciting story ideas into compelling screenplays. We are so excited that Warner Bros. and New Line will be his home and that we get to benefit from his creative, commercial passions.”

Pattinson is repped by WME, Curtis Brown, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer.