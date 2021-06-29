Robert Sacchi, Actor in ‘The Man With Bogart’s Face,’ Dies at 89

- Share this article on Facebook
Robert Sacchi, an actor known for The Man With Bogart’s Face, has died following a brief illness, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Tuesday. He was 89.
Sacchi began acting on screen in 1972 as Inspector Fontaine in Ferdinando Merighi’s thriller The French Sex Murders. He followed up with films including Pulp, with Mickey Rooney and Michael Caine, and the crime drama Across 110th Street.
Due to Sacchi’s resemblance to Humphrey Bogart, he played Bogart in a number of projects, among them Fantasy Island and Pointman. In 1980’s The Man With Bogart’s Face, Sacchi played a private investigator who gets plastic surgery to look like Bogart and solves cases similar to Bogart’s detective characters from the ’40s.
Elsewhere, Sacchi performed a one-man show, Bogey’s Back, and appeared in the touring production of Play It Again, Sam.
Sacchi was born in Rome, Italy, in 1941 and moved to The Bronx in New York as a young child. His additional acting credits include Die Hard 2, The Naked Truth and Blast From the Past.
The actor is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peruvian artist Angela De Hererera, and their two children Trish Bertisch and John Sacchi. He is also survived by children from his previous marriage, Robert Sacchi Jr., Barbara Cohen, Felicia Carroll, Maria Tolstonog, Lisa Osborne and Anthony Sacchi, and his brother Mario Sacchi.
A memorial mass will be held on July 6 at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Los Angeles.
