‘Roe v. Wade’ Actors Still Waiting for Paychecks

In February, a handful of actors from the abortion drama Roe v. Wade came forward to share frustrations that they had yet to be paid for their work on the film more than two years after wrapping production. It’s now May — and they’re still waiting.

Cathy Allyn, a co-writer, co-director and producer of the film, relayed in February that the funds had been released to SAG. “They have the money, and it’s up to SAG to release it,” said Allyn. Multiple actors tell The Hollywood Reporter that they have been contacting SAG for months attempting to get updates on their paychecks, but information has been hard to come by.

Tim Beasley, who played iconic ABC newsman Ted Koppel, says, “The production company and SAG-AFTRA should respect us actors a little more. We should’ve been paid first and foremost. I know we were the cast, but I don’t want to be treated like I’m in a caste system. I feel like a minion instead of an actor.”

Beasley said it also pains him to see his name in the final credits while the film is available to rent across such platforms as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube. Roe v. Wade had a high-profile premiere in Orlando during the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, an event that marked the first major public appearance by Donald Trump since he left office.

Added actress Sherri Eakin: “We have repeatedly asked for updates with a date and the exact amount owed to us, and we have never gotten those answers. SAG conducted a full review of the film’s payroll and knows how much we are due. I am so frustrated and confused why we still have no answers.”

THR reached out to SAG but did not hear back as of press time. But Allyn offered an update from the production side, saying that they released the funds to SAG on Feb. 10. “SAG engaged a payroll company a couple of days ago and that company has started making the arrangements to release the funds, which will cover between 80-90 percent of what’s due. The remainder will come from the proceeds from the film.”

