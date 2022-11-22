Roku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell ‘Weird’ Internationally

For their biggest original film to date, the “Weird” Al Yakovich parody biopic Weird, Roku has enlisted Village Roadshow to help sell the film internationally.

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group will oversee the sale of television, streaming, and home entertainment rights to Weird in all global markets, excluding the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Latin America.

The Roku Channel, which operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, debuted Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Nov. 4 after a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Eric Appel, who co-wrote the screenplay with Yakovich, Weird stars Daniel Radcliffe as a subversive version of Yankovic who spends the runtime partying with Madonna and swilling whiskey on stage.

John DeFore’s Hollywood Reporter review of the movie reads: “Weird is relentlessly silly, wholesome at heart and so stuffed with cameos it might give you the idea that a couple of generations of cool people love this guy.”

Roku and Village Roadshow previously worked together on the filmed performance of Heathers: The Musical.

David Eilenberg, vp and head of Roku Originals, extolled the partnership with Village Roadshow in a statement, adding, “Millions of streamers watched the film on The Roku Channel, and the film had the biggest opening weekend audience in the history of The Roku Channel. We have no doubt that it will continue to ignite fanfare and resonate with passionate fans around the world.”

Village Roadshow’s evp of worldwide sales and distribution Jason Buckley said, “Al Yankovic’s artistry is on full display in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and we know global audiences will be just as eager to see it as viewers were in North America and the UK. In bringing it to them, we are thrilled to partner again with the team at Roku.”

The deal was negotiated by Jason Buckley on behalf of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group and Mario Giampaolo on behalf of Roku.