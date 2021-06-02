Romy Walthall, Actress in ‘Face/Off’ and ‘Camp Nowhere,’ Dies at 57

Romy Walthall, an actress known for Face/Off and Camp Nowhere, died May 19 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. She was 57.

Walthall’s son Morgan Krantz, a director and actor, confirmed her death via Instagram on Thursday, writing “Rip Mom. I love you” alongside a series of photographs.

Her career, in which she was sometimes credited under the stage name Romy Windsor, began in 1984 when she appeared in comedy Up the Creek, followed by Thief of Hearts and a string of TV shows including Man of the People and Civil Wars.

In 1997, she appeared in Face/Off alongside stars John Travolta and Nicolas Cage.

Walthall’s daughter Isabella Israel posted a lengthy tribute to her mother on Instagram. “I’ve resigned myself to the fact that there will never be any appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother,” she began. “You just had to be there to get it. She was everything at once. She was my first love. My best friend at times and my sworn adversary at others. She was the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and she was wicked and fun and light and dark and she possessed the kind of magic that you truly just don’t see.”

Later in the post, Israel wrote, “My favorite things about me are because of you. But also my least favorite. My favorite memories are because of you and also my most haunting. You broke my heart but you made it whole. And it’s all beautiful. If I had it to do all over again I’d choose you every time.”

Walthall’s credits included Hotel Malibu, Murder One, Diagnosis: Murder and The X-Files. She also starred in 1989’s The House of Usher with Oliver Reed.

Her final credit was in Os & 1s, a comedy co-written by Walthall’s son.