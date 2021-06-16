Rooney Mara, Claire Foy Join Frances McDormand in ‘Women Talking’ From Plan B, Orion

Plan B Entertainment and MGM’s Orion Pictures have added Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley to the Women Talking adaptation already led by Frances McDormand.

Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod and Ben Whishaw also boarded writer/director Sarah Polley’s feature adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name. The adaptation follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

Also rounding out the cast are August Winter, Liv McNeil and Kate Hallett. Plan B will produce Women Talking alongside McDormand via her Hear/Say Productions.

Mara, who is repped by WME and Management 360, will next be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. Foy is repped by Independent Talent Group and UTA and will next appear in Amazon Studios’ Louis Wain.

Buckley will next appear in A24’s Men directed by Alex Garland, and in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter. She is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners, United Agents and Relevant.