×
Skip to main content

‘Batman,’ ‘The Royal Tenenbaums,’ ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Tootsie’ Set for Tribeca Drive-In Series

The screening series will also feature a preview showing of Amazon Prime Video's 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' ahead of the musical's official premiere.

Jack Nicholson as The Joker in
Jack Nicholson as The Joker in Batman - Publicity - H 2021 Courtesy of Tribeca Drive-In

Tribeca Enterprises is posting up in Pasadena for another iteration of its Tribeca Drive-In series outside the Rose Bowl Stadium. Set for July 28-Aug. 26, the drive-in event will feature a lineup that includes Tribeca Festival encore screenings, classic films, family matinees, short films and sneak previews of features not yet in theaters.

For example, the packed opening weekend will see Tootsie, The Royal Tenenbaums, Wayne’s World, Fargo, Batman, Purple Rain, Where the Wild Things Are, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Labyrinth and Gravity. Highlights of the run also include a showcase of films by the late Robin Williams, a preview of Amazon Prime Video’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie ahead of the film’s official bow, and short films that to speak to the end of the Olympics and the power of music.

Related Stories

Noah Hawley
TV

Noah Hawley Confirms 'Alien' TV series for FX Is "Not a Ripley Story," Will Explore Inequality

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood media preview at Warner Bros. Tour Center on June 24, 2021, in Burbank, California.
Business

Film Buffs Rejoice: Warner Bros. Reopens Expanded Studio Lot Tour

“The Tribeca Drive-In program has always been a beloved staple of the Tribeca Festival and after last year’s wildly enthusiastic reception, we’re thrilled to return to the iconic Rose Bowl,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival co-founder and CEO.

A full schedule of the Tribeca Drive-In series, presented with support from partners DoorDash and Rémy Martin, is below and here.

July 28-Aug. 1
July 28: Tootsie, 5 p.m.; The Royal Tenenbaums, 8 p.m.
July 29: Wayne’s World, 5:30 p.m.; Fargo, 8:30 p.m.
July 30: Batman, 5 p.m.; Purple Rain, 8:30 p.m.
July 31: Where the Wild Things Are, 12 p.m.
Aug. 1: Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, 2 p.m.; Labyrinth, 5 p.m.; Gravity, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 4-7
Aug. 4: The Princess Diaries, 5 p.m.; Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 5: Rango, 5:30 p.m.; Moonlight, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 6: Go Big: Sports Shorts, 6 p.m.; Blockers, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 7: Hook, 1 p.m.; Screening TBA, 5 p.m.; Good Will Hunting, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 18-22
Aug. 18: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, 5:30 pm; Mad Max: Fury Road, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: Grease, 5 p.m.; Screening TBA, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 20: Mars Attacks!, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday Night Fever, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: Moana, 2 pm; AI, 5:00 p.m.; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 22: Willow, 1 p.m.; Screening TBA, 5 p.m.; Screening TBA, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 25-26
Aug. 25: Mix Tape: Music Shorts, 6:30 p.m.; Fame, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: Little Shop of Horrors, 5:30 p.m.; Screening TBA, 8:30 p.m.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad