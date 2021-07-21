‘Batman,’ ‘The Royal Tenenbaums,’ ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Tootsie’ Set for Tribeca Drive-In Series

Tribeca Enterprises is posting up in Pasadena for another iteration of its Tribeca Drive-In series outside the Rose Bowl Stadium. Set for July 28-Aug. 26, the drive-in event will feature a lineup that includes Tribeca Festival encore screenings, classic films, family matinees, short films and sneak previews of features not yet in theaters.

For example, the packed opening weekend will see Tootsie, The Royal Tenenbaums, Wayne’s World, Fargo, Batman, Purple Rain, Where the Wild Things Are, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Labyrinth and Gravity. Highlights of the run also include a showcase of films by the late Robin Williams, a preview of Amazon Prime Video’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie ahead of the film’s official bow, and short films that to speak to the end of the Olympics and the power of music.

“The Tribeca Drive-In program has always been a beloved staple of the Tribeca Festival and after last year’s wildly enthusiastic reception, we’re thrilled to return to the iconic Rose Bowl,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival co-founder and CEO.

A full schedule of the Tribeca Drive-In series, presented with support from partners DoorDash and Rémy Martin, is below and here.

July 28-Aug. 1

July 28: Tootsie, 5 p.m.; The Royal Tenenbaums, 8 p.m.

July 29: Wayne’s World, 5:30 p.m.; Fargo, 8:30 p.m.

July 30: Batman, 5 p.m.; Purple Rain, 8:30 p.m.

July 31: Where the Wild Things Are, 12 p.m.

Aug. 1: Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, 2 p.m.; Labyrinth, 5 p.m.; Gravity, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 4-7

Aug. 4: The Princess Diaries, 5 p.m.; Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 5: Rango, 5:30 p.m.; Moonlight, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 6: Go Big: Sports Shorts, 6 p.m.; Blockers, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 7: Hook, 1 p.m.; Screening TBA, 5 p.m.; Good Will Hunting, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 18-22

Aug. 18: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, 5:30 pm; Mad Max: Fury Road, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 19: Grease, 5 p.m.; Screening TBA, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 20: Mars Attacks!, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday Night Fever, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 21: Moana, 2 pm; AI, 5:00 p.m.; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 22: Willow, 1 p.m.; Screening TBA, 5 p.m.; Screening TBA, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 25-26

Aug. 25: Mix Tape: Music Shorts, 6:30 p.m.; Fame, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Little Shop of Horrors, 5:30 p.m.; Screening TBA, 8:30 p.m.