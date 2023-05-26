Rose Byrne Says She “Absolutely Would” Do a ‘Bridesmaids’ Sequel: “It Was So Magical”

Rose Byrne is the latest Bridesmaids star to say she would be down to return for a sequel of the hit comedy.

In an interview with People Magazine, published online Thursday, the Neighbors actress said she would “of course” do a follow-up to the 2011 film, which also starred Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper.

She continued, “If all the girls were in, I absolutely would.”

But Byrne did note that because the first movie was so successful, it would be a “hard act to follow.” Adding, “It was so magical and so beloved.”

The Paul Feig-directed film sees Annie (Wiig) go to great lengths, no matter how crazy they may be, to be the best maid of honor she can be for her best friend Lillian (Rudolph). But everything starts to turn to chaos as she leads Lillian and the group of bridesmaids down an unforgettable and competitive road to the wedding.

Byrne also suggested that the cast could maybe “do a different movie together. A reimagining of something.”

“I miss them all,” she said. “I saw Kristen Wiig recently. It was so lovely to see her. I hadn’t seen her for so long, and they’ve all got such a special place in my heart.”

Last month, Melissa McCarthy also told the magazine that she would get the gang back together for a sequel “this afternoon, right now.”

“That group of women was the most magical thing ever,” The Little Mermaid actress said at the time. “Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”

Although Byrne is known for her comedic roles in Bridesmaids and Neighbors, she recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she was also excited to take on another in her latest show, Platonic, where she stars opposite Seth Rogen.

“I think a lot of television and a lot of my favorite shows, even comedies, are very heavy and this show is not very heavy,” she said of the new Apple TV+ series. “It is very light and genuinely trying to go for big laughs.”