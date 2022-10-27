Rotterdam Returns to In-Person Festival in 2023

After two all-virtual events, the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will return in person next year with a full lineup and, on Thursday unveiled its first titles for 2023.

In its Bright Future program, dedicated to young and emerging talent, confirmed two world premieres: Almost Entirely a Slight Disaster, a deadpan dramedy from Turkish director Umut Subasi, and Whispering Mountains, a satirical drama director Jagath Manuwarna which looks at what happens when a supernatural virus spreads across Sri Lanka. Other highlights of the Bright Future lineup include Angela Wanjiku Wamai’s Kenyan drama Shimoni, which premiered in Toronto, and La mala familia, a Spanish drama from directors Luis Rojo and Nacho A. Villar, which will have its international premiere at IFFR.

Rotterdam’s Limelight section, featuring arthouse highlights of the past year, will include such festival favourites as Alice Diop’s Saint Omer, Eo from Poland’s Jerzy Skolimowski, Jafar Panahi’s autobiographical Iranian drama No Bears, Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, and War Pony from directors Riley Keough and Gina Gammell.

IFFR 2023 will also see the in-person return of Rotterdam’s famed co-production market, which will celebrate its 40th edition from Jan. 29 — Feb. 1 with one-on-one meetings and networking sessions between independent producers, financiers and distributors.

