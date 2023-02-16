Roy Wood Jr. to Host African American Film Critics Association Awards

Roy Wood Jr. will host the 14th annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards, it was announced Wednesday.

Of hosting, the comedian and Emmy-nominated documentary producer, whose credits include The Neutral Ground and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, said, “I’m honored to host the AAFCA Awards where we can come together and celebrate the incredible films and performances that have inspired and uplifted our community.”

“AAFCA is excited to have the multi-talented Roy Wood Jr. host the 14th edition of the AAFCA Awards. Roy is one of the most electrifying comedic voices in our business. He’s funny, insightful and irreverent and we’re looking forward to a fabulous evening of fun and celebration,” AAFCA President/CEO Gil Robertson said in a statement.

Wood is also set to host the annual White House Correspondents Dinner in April. The comedian recently starred in Paramount Pictures’ Confess, Fletch, with other credits including Only Murders in the Building, Better Call Saul, The Last O.G. and Space Force.

For this year’s AAFCA Awards, The Woman King will be honored for best picture with Gina Prince-Bythewood for best director. In the acting categories, The Inspection star Jeremy Pope won for best actor and Till star Danielle Deadwyler won for best actress. Angela Bassett won in the best supporting actress category for her role in Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever, with Brian Tyree Henry winning for best supporting actor for Causeway.

Other winners include Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” for best song and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for best writing and best ensemble.

A full list of winners set to be honored is available on AAFCA’s website.

The AAFCA Awards will take place on March 1 at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.