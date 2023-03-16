Dreamworks’ ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ Set for Summer Release

Universal Pictures is set to release DreamWorks Animation’s new original movie, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, in theaters on June 30.

Oscar nominee Kirk De Micco directed the film along with Faryn Pearl as co-director. The ensemble voice cast includes Lana Condor in the titular role, Toni Collette as her overprotective mother and Jane Fonda as Ruby’s commanding grandmother, in addition to Colman Domingo, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson and Blue Chapman.

DiMicco was Oscar-nominated for DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods and most recent helmed Vivo, the animated Lin Manuel-Miranda musical, for Netflix. And Jane Fonda is returning to animation after voicing a lead role in last year’s Luck for Skydance Animation.

The coming-of-age movie was originally called Meet the Gillmans. Condor plays Ruby Gillman, a shy high school student desperate to fit in, only to find she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and will inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

The supporting cast also includes Will Forte, Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Jaboukie Young-White, Ramona Young, Eduardo Franco and Echo Kellum.

Kelly Cooney Cilella (Trolls World Tour, Trolls) is producing. De Micco and Condor are represented by CAA. Collette is represented by CAA and United Management in Australia. Fonda is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Murphy is represented by CAA and Gary Goddard Agency in Canada, as well as Mosaic. Richardson is represented by UTA and Artists First Inc. Domingo is represented by Gersh and Liebman Entertainment.

Chapman is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Serendipity Entertainment.