Dreamworks Animation’s ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ To Make World Premiere At Annecy

(from left) Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor) and Grandmamah (Jane Fonda) in DreamWorks Animation’s 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,' directed by Kirk DeMicco

DreamWorks Animation will present the world premiere of its upcoming Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken on June 15 during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Helmed by Oscar-nominated director Kirk DeMicco,(The Croods), the story follows a shy teenager (Lana Condor), who learns that she comes from a family of legendary sea krakens. Toni Collette voices Ruby’s mother and Jane Fonda, her grandmother. DeMicco, producer Kelly Cooney Cilella and co-director Faryn Pearl will be on hand to introduce the movie at Annecy, which will be held from June 11-17.

During a look at DWA’s upcoming slate, DeMicco will lead a discussion on the visual design and making of Ruby Gillman.

The studio also will introduce a work-in-progress and new original songs for Trolls Band Together, which opens Nov. 17. This sneak peak at the latest from DWA’s Trolls franchise will be led by director Walt Dohrn (Trolls World Tour, Trolls), producer Gina Shay and co-director Tim Heitz.

During the animation festival, which runs from June 11-17, DWA will host an outdoor screening of its Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.