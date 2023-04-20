Dreamworks Animation’s ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ To Make World Premiere At Annecy

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
DreamWorks Animation will present the world premiere of its upcoming Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken on June 15 during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
Helmed by Oscar-nominated director Kirk DeMicco,(The Croods), the story follows a shy teenager (Lana Condor), who learns that she comes from a family of legendary sea krakens. Toni Collette voices Ruby’s mother and Jane Fonda, her grandmother. DeMicco, producer Kelly Cooney Cilella and co-director Faryn Pearl will be on hand to introduce the movie at Annecy, which will be held from June 11-17.
During a look at DWA’s upcoming slate, DeMicco will lead a discussion on the visual design and making of Ruby Gillman.
The studio also will introduce a work-in-progress and new original songs for Trolls Band Together, which opens Nov. 17. This sneak peak at the latest from DWA’s Trolls franchise will be led by director Walt Dohrn (Trolls World Tour, Trolls), producer Gina Shay and co-director Tim Heitz.
During the animation festival, which runs from June 11-17, DWA will host an outdoor screening of its Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
trailers
W. Kamau Bell Interviews Multiracial Kids in HBO’s ‘1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed’ Trailer (Exclusive)
-
Rachel McAdams
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Review: Rachel McAdams in a Judy Blume Adaptation That Was Worth the Wait
-
-
Taylor Jenkins-Reid
Jessica Chastain Explains Why She Has Declined to Sign Some Fans’ Books After Her Viral ‘Evelyn Hugo’ Moment
-
The Offer
Al Pacino Thinks the First ‘Godfather’ Is “More Entertaining” Than ‘Part II’: “It’s Really Storytelling at Its Best”
-
ocean's eleven
George Clooney Says Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp Turned Down ‘Ocean’s Eleven’: “They Regret It Now”