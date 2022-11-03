Ruby Rose Joins Eva Green in Millennium Action Thriller ‘Dirty Angels’ (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
Ruby Rose is set to star opposite Eva Green in Dirty Angels, Millennium Media’s action thriller being directed by Martin Campbell, the helmer behind James Bond movies Casino Royale and Goldeneye.
Written by Alissa Silverman, the fictional story that is set against the backdrop of the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and follows a group of female soldiers posing as medical relief who are sent back in to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban.
Start of production is set for December 2022 in Morocco and Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studio in Greece.
Producing are Signature Pictures’ Moshe Diamant as well as Millennium Media’s Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner.
Executive producers include Millennium Media’s Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, Trevor Short, Jonathan Yunger, and Jeffrey Greenstein.
Rose has made a name for herself in the action sphere, appearing in a range of movies from xXx: Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel and John Wick: Chapter 2 with Keanu Reeves to The Meg with Jason Statham and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter with Milla Jovovich.
She starred as the title DC character in the Batwoman TV series and appeared in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.
Ruby is repped by APA, Linden Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein.
This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 3 daily issue at the American Film Market.
