Rudy Mancuso to Direct, Star in ‘Música’ for Amazon, Wonderland (Exclusive)

Rudy Mancuso, who will next be seen in DC feature The Flash, is set to star in and direct coming-of-age feature Música, set up at Amazon and McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision.

Mancuso penned the screenplay with Dan Lagana, the showrunner from the break-out Netflix series American Vandal.

According to the film’s logline, Mancuso will play “a young man, plagued by the music in his head, who has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey.” Mancuso will also compose an original score and soundtrack for the film.

McG and Mary Viola will produce Música via Wonderland, which most recently released Netflix features Holidate and Tall Girl 2, as well as Disney+ series Turner & Hooch. Shots Studios’ John and Sam Shahidi will executive produce with Lagana and Wonderland ’s Steven Bello.

Mancuso is repped by WME and Shots Studios. Lagana is repped by WME and Make Good.