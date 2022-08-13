‘Rule 34’ Wins Locarno Film Festival

Rule 34, a Brazilian drama from director Julia Murat, has won the Golden Leopard for best film at the 2022 Locarno International Film Festival.

The feature is a disturbing look at a young law student who by day passionately defends the rights of women in domestic abuse cases and by night performs in front of a live sex cam. Her own sexual impulses lead her toward a world of violence and dangerous eroticism.

Tengo Suenos Electricos, a family drama from Costa Rican director Valentina Maurel was a triple winner at Locarno, winning best director for Maurel and both acting honors, with stars Daniela Marín Navarro and Reinaldo Amien Gutiérrez taking best actress and best acting awards, respectively.

‘Tengo Suenos Electricos’

Navarro plays Eva, a 16-year-old girl who, desperate to escape her stifling home life with her mother and younger sister, moves in with her estranged father (Gutiérrez).

The Locarno jury prize went to The Adventures of Gigi the Law, by Italian filmmaker Alessandro Comodin, which follows Gigi, a traffic officer in rural Italy who begins investigating an unexplained wave of young suicides.

Nightsiren, a horror-tinged drama from Slovak director Tereza Nvotová took top prize for Locarno’s “filmmakers of the present” sidebar, with Safe Place from Croatian filmmaker Juraj Lerotić, a drama set over 24 hours involving a man who tries to kill himself while his family tries to save him, won both the special jury prize and best actor honors for lead Goran Marković. Ukraine actor Anastasia Karpenko took best actress honors in the section for her performance in Christina Tynkevych’s How is Katia?, where she plays a single mother struggling to provide a better future for her daughter, Katia.

The winners were announced on August 13, the final day of the 75th Locarno festival.