Rumer Willis Joins ‘My Divorce Party’ Comedy (Exclusive)

Rumer Willis (Empire) and Michelle Meredith (The Morning Show) have joined Laith Ashley in My Divorce Party, the feature directorial debut of Heidi Weitzer.

The indie comedy, which has just wrapped production, chronicles future divorcee Xan, played by Desiree Staples, gathering her closest friends in Joshua Tree to celebrate her impending split, only to reveal she intends to burn her divorce settlement money to start fresh. Chaos ensues as each friend has a wildly different opinion on what Xan should do — blow it at a strip club, save it or use it for self-care.

The ensemble cast also includes Kimia Behpoornia, Sarah Hollis, Dionne Gipson and Cap Peterson. Producer credits are shared by Geenah Krisht and Adrienne Childress, while Staples, Sam Fox and Weitzer will executive produce.

“I feel so privileged and grateful to be working with so many unbelievably talented women who I not only look up to and I admire since we’ve started, but who genuinely truly make me laugh,” said Willis in a statement.

Willis is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Meredith is repped by BRS/Gage Talent and MRK Management. Behpoornia is repped by LB Talent and Rectangle Talent, Staples by Firestarter Entertainment and Kreativ Media Partners, and Hollis is repped by KMR Talent and Upper Management.

Weitzer is repped by Kinetic Media.