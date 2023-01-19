Netflix Nabs Sarah Snook Sundance Feature ‘Run Rabbit Run’

Netflix has nabbed the rights to the Sundance feature Run Rabbit Run, a horror thriller starring Succession‘s Sarah Snook. The film will premiere Thursday night as part of Sundance’s horror-centric Midnight selections.

The film is directed by Daina Reid, known for working with Elizabeth Moss on The Shining Girls and The Handmaid’s Tale, with a script by Hannah Kent. It centers on a fertility doctor who while trying to make sense of the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.

Run Rabbit Run was filmed in Melbourne, Australia and produced by by Sarah Shaw and Anna McLeish. The indie studio XYZ Films, which financed the film with Screen Australia and others, handled international sales. Netflix has the global rights, aside from some territories where deals are already in place.

Snook stars alongside Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman and Greta Scacchi. Snook is best known for playing Shiv Roy on Succession, which returns with season four this spring. She executive produced Run Rabbit Run, along with Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey of Storyd Group, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Daina Reid, Jake Carter and Katie Anderson.

Netflix, which unveiled its 2023 slate Wednesday, plans on releasing Run Rabbit Run later this year.

This year’s Sundance, which kicks off Thursday, is the first time the festival has returned to an in-person event since the coronavirus pandemic pushed it virtual in 2021 and 2022.