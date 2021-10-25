Rupert Everett Casts Kit Clarke, John Malkovich, Kristin Scott Thomas in Autobiographical Feature ‘Lost and Found in Paris’

Having already told the story of Oscar Wilde’s time in Paris in 2018’s The Happy Prince, noted British actor, director and author Rupert Everett is set to turn the lens on his own period in the French capital.

Lost and Found in Paris will dive into the hedonism, seduction and intrigue of 1970s Paris, with Everett set to direct from his self-penned screenplay, based on his own true-life experiences.

Kit Clarke, the rising star of Get Even and Leonardo, will play Everett’s younger self: an unruly teenager sent by his exasperated parents to live with a Parisian socialite family to learn French and grow up.

Lost and Found in Paris will also star two-time Oscar nominee John Malkovich, Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner Kristin Scott Thomas and Everett himself in a supporting role.

The film is being produced by Jeremy Thomas at Recorded Picture Company (Pinocchio, Sexy Beast, The Dreamers) and will go into production in Spring 2022. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution and will commence sales at the American Film Market. Presentation of the film at AFM is supported with funds awarded by the UK Global Screen Fund, a U.K. government fund administered by the British Film Institute.

Rupert (Clarke) is a 17-year-old art student in Paris in 1977. Beautiful and gauche, he is seduced into the hedonistic world of rival fashion designers Gary Saint Lazare (Everett) and Wim Waldemar (Malkovich) in the dying days of disco. Scenes of intrigue and debauchery are played out under the colored neon lights of the infamous Club 7. Lost in an unforgettable era, Rupert has a sexual awakening and experiences a dark first love. Only after tragedy strikes does he realize that some loyalties don’t last forever.

“Lost and Found in Paris is a film about the rollercoaster of life, the exuberance and glamour of youth, seen through the lens of a life well lived,” said Everett. “I went to Paris on an exchange trip in 1977. I was supposed to learn French. Instead I discovered fashion, disco, drugs, rent boys and finally — right at the edge of the abyss — myself.”

Added Thomas: “I’ve known Rupert since his incredible screen debut in Another Country, and his multifaceted talents and personal story makes Lost and Found in Paris an unusual blend of comedy with true-life adventure.”

The film is set to feature a soundtrack filled with some of the greatest hits from the disco and punk era.

“What fun, what pleasure to experience the freedom, party and disco of 1970s Paris through the unique personal lens of someone who tasted every last drop of it,” said HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart. “It’s the perfect moment for the market to embrace the celebration of such a hedonistic time full of spirit and life.”

Everett and Scott Thomas are represented by Independent Talent and Malkovich by WME. Clarke is represented by Maya Hambro of Insight MP and Management 360 in the U.S.