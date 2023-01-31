Rupert Grint Says Playing Ron Weasley in ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise for a Decade “Was Quite Suffocating”

Rupert Grint is opening up about playing the beloved Ron Weasley for a decade and his reasons behind choosing his more recent projects.

In an interview with Bustle magazine, published online Monday, the actor said playing the infamous character in the Harry Potter franchise from age 11 to 22 “was quite suffocating.”

He explained that he started to find it difficult to find the line between himself and the character, saying, “In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.” He added that he even answers if something calls him Ron.

“Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time,” he continued. While Grint is appreciative of all the opportunities he received, he said he, “wanted a break to reflect on everything. … It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

In 2022, he reunited with his cast members for HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special. Although he feels it was too soon to have a reunion, he said being a part of the franchise “was a really unique experience only us core group really know, so it’s nice to see them [co-stars]. It was a good opportunity to reflect on everything and just say how crazy it was. It’s always nice to look back.”

As for recent projects, Grint has seemed to turn his focus to darker projects with thriller and horror series and movies, including Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Servant and M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film, Knock at the Cabin. He told Bustle that “there’s something therapeutic about these roles.”

“I’m drawn to a hidden vulnerability,” he added. “A bit broken, damaged people. At the moment, it seems to be what I’m doing.”

Speaking about what could be next, he pondered “doing something light next — like a Christmas movie,” but that he’s “happy with where I’ve ended up.”