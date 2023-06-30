Russell Crowe, Alicia Vikander and, Yes, Ice Skaters Help Kick Off the Karlovy Vary Film Fest in Style

The sun was out earlier in the day, and the stars, including Alicia Vikander, husband Michael Fassbender, Russell Crowe and competition jury member Patricia Clarkson came out for the Friday evening gala opening ceremony of the 57th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The black-tie opening event for what has been called Central Europe’s biggest cinema party was followed by a free performance by British electronic band Morcheeba just outside the venue, the Hotel Thermal, which serves as the festival’s headquarters. Despite some recurring rainfall, fans came out in big numbers for stargazing as the celebrities arrived and later for grooving to the music.

Both big stars of the evening being honored with lifetime achievement awards also received very, very warm local welcomes. Upon her arrival, Vikander signed some autographs and posed for selfies before entering the venue via its red carpet. Upon entering the event hall, Crowe was greeted with much applause and cheers. Both received standing ovations when they were called onto the stage. In the case of Crowe, at least one audience member was also heard screaming “Maximus!” in reference to the star’s legendary character in Gladiator.

Crowe received the Karlovy Vary festival’s Crystal Globe for “outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema,” while Vikander (A Royal Affair, Ex Machina) accepted the festival’s President’s Award, a lifetime achievement honor. Handing over the trophies, which both stars on stage described as very heavy, was festival president Jiří Bartoška.

“I have to tell you the truth. I was unaware of this film festival until very recently,” Crowe admitted, mentioning that he has been to “so many film festivals around the world that are completely disorganized.” He complimented the Karlovy Vary team for running a fest that “runs like clockwork.”

Crowe also emphasized that despite starting work in TV in 1970 and in starring feature films since 1989, “luckily enough for me, I still love going to work every day.” He credited the fact that he decides on movies “when I really feel there is some sort of connection. So I never have to wake up at 4 o’clock in the morning and I don’t know why I am here.”

Crowe also emphasized his “relationship with cinema” and love of film, adding that “it just gets deeper and deeper.” But the star ended his thank-you speech by telling the audience not to go to bed early but catch his performance with his band Indoor Garden Party later in the evening. “I am truly humbled,” Crowe said, before adding to laughs and claps: “However, I’m here for the gig.” He left the stage with the words: “I’ll see you at the show.”

Vikander charmed the audience when she mentioned that her film A Royal Affair had shot in the Czech Republic, that she enjoyed her time in the country and that it was “pivotal” for her career. She recalled colleagues and friends having said such great things about the Karlovy Vary film festival.

The Swedish star also discussed director Karim Aïnouz’s Firebrand, starring the Oscar winner as Queen Catherine Parr, the final wife of Henry VIII, played by Jude Law, which screened as the opening film of the 2023 Karlovy Vary fest Friday evening. Aïnouz and Law are currently filming elsewhere, she shared. Vikander highlighted that she wanted to work with Aïnouz and was also interested in telling the story of “a woman who is in an abusive relationship.”

The film had premiered as part of the Cannes Film Festival competition lineup, with THR’s review describing it as a “whip-smart historical drama bristling with court intrigue.” Vikander won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in Tom Hooper’s The Danish Girl.

The opening ceremony, once again choreographed by Michal and Šimon Cabani, known as the Cabani Brothers, started off with action. The curtain of the stage opened, revealing smoke. Soon a group of women became visible who, to the surprise and delight of the audience, ice-skated and ice-danced to dance music-driven sounds and cheers from the crowd. Last year, the opening number had not used ice, but fire.

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting, Obi-Wan Kenobi) is also in the picturesque Czech spa town to receive the Karlovy Vary President’s Award. He will on Saturday introduce his latest film, You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, from director Emma Westenberg, in which he stars alongside his daughter Clara who is also among the festival guests. The road trip drama, inspired by the father-daughter duo’s real-life stories, premiered at South by Southwest. Clara co-wrote the script, with Vera Bulder and Ruby Caster. THR’s review lauded the drama exploring addiction and family bonds for “its charismatic stars.”

The Czech festival will also celebrate Robin Wright with a President’s Award, as well as pay homage to Christine Vachon.

Clarkson (Pieces of April, Far From Heaven) and Ward (The End of the F***ing World) are part of this year’s Karlovy Vary competition jury.

The 2023 Karlovy Vary festival runs through July 8.