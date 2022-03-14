Maria Bakalova Encourages Others to “Usher in a New Era of Cultural and Artistic Exchange” Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Presenter Maria Bakalova addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine during the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

She showed her support for the people of Ukraine while taking the stage to announce the best supporting actor category.

Bakalova — who won best supporting actress at the Critics Choice Awards in 2021 for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — began her speech by sharing that Ukraine is “just a few hundred miles away” from her home city in Bulgaria.

“As we gather together on this special night, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the bravery of the people of Ukraine,” she said. Bakalova paused as the crowd cheered before continuing, “who are defending their right to independence and democracy.”

She continued: “I truly hope that we will come together and usher in a new era of cultural and artistic exchange between Western Europe and Hollywood, which has been a foundational force of creativity in the 20th century.”

Bakalova added she hopes the Ukrainian people know that “we see you, we stand with you and our hearts are with you.”

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards were hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, airing on TBS and The CW. The Los Angeles portion of the awards ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while other stars gathered at the Savoy Hotel in London.