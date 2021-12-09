‘Rust’ Cast and Crew Dispute Reports of “Chaotic, Dangerous” Set in Joint Letter

The cast and crew of Rust have responded to the “public narrative” surrounding the shooting death of the film’s cinematographer in a new letter, describing a positive morale and rejecting descriptions of an unsafe environment on the New Mexico set.

The letter (below), which was shared by Rust producer and star Alec Baldwin on Instagram and confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by a crew member on Thursday, described the set as “professional” and refuted reports of a “chaotic, dangerous and exploitative” workplace. The group of producers have come under fire since the Oct. 21 tragedy, including in a report by THR, for being allegedly inexperienced and running an unsafe set while filming the Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

“We do acknowledge that no set is perfect, and like any production, Rust had areas of brilliance and areas that were more challenged,” read the joint statement. “While we stand firmly with our unions and strongly support the fight for better working conditions across our industry, we do not feel that this set was a representation of the kind of conditions our unions are fighting against.”

The letter, which was signed by 24 employees across multiple “below-the-line” departments, says the “disgruntled few” crew members who quit the film prior to the tragedy “do not represent the views of all of us.” Describing what they said was 12-hour work days and the turnarounds, housing and payments as “fair and consistent with expectations,” the note went on to call the producers and production managers as “supportive of our efforts.”

On Oct. 21, Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and the film’s director Joel Souza was wounded when Baldwin, a producer and star on the film, discharged a gun that he believed was safe but actually contained a live round, per the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Lane Luper, the A-camera first assistant on Rust who resigned from the production along with six of his colleagues in the camera department over what he described as an unsafe work environment before the tragedy, spoke of pay irregularities and “brutal” working conditions in a prior interview with THR.

In Baldwin’s first interview since the tragedy, the actor addressed what he called “misconceptions” amid the ongoing criminal investigation, including saying multiple times that he did not pull the trigger of the gun. “I pulled the hammer as far back as I could without cocking the gun. I let go of the hammer and bang, the gun goes off,” Baldwin told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in a pre-taped interview that aired on Dec. 2. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

The criminal investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney and could take months to complete, authorities have said. Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls are among those under investigation.

Rebecca Keegan and Katie Kilkenny contributed to this story.