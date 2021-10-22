Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Dies at 42 After Prop Gun Incident on Alec Baldwin Film

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who worked on a number of indie productions including Archenemy, Blindfire and The Mad Hatter, died from her injuries Thursday after she was shot by a prop gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. She was 42.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that prop gun incident on set, Hutchins was flown by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Twitter, Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer wrote, “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film.”

Born in Ukraine in 1979, she grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. She attended Kyiv National University and graduated with a degree in international journalism. She worked for a time on British documentary productions as an investigative journalist.

She later moved to Los Angeles and graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory in 2015. In 2018, she was a cinematographer for the 21st Century Fox DP Lab, and a year later she was selected as one of American Cinematographer magazine’s Rising Stars.

With Mortimer, she lensed the indie superhero mystery-thriller film Archenemy, released in 2020 by SpectreVision and Voltage. Starring Joe Manganiello, the film premiered at Beyond Fest 2020 and was in official competition at the Sitges International Film Festival, receiving a nomination for best film.

In a tweet thread from November, Mortimer paid tribute to her technical skills, writing, “Halyna Hutchins, ARCHENEMY’s DP, has a brilliant mind for light and texture. Her tastes and sensibility of what is cinematic were a huge asset for executing our style — the grimy but beautiful feeling I referred to as ROMANTIC BRUTALSM.”

Among other feature films she worked on include Michael Nell’s police drama Blindfire (2020), Cate Devaney’s horror The Mad Hatter (2021) and Adriana González-Vega’s To the New Girl (2020). Her short credits include I Am Normal and Sunday’s Child.

On television, she worked on the BET+ original series A Luv Tale: The Series.