‘Rust’ Star Jensen Ackles Pays Tribute to Halyna Hutchins: “She Was an Inspiration”

Rust star Jensen Ackles paid tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died Thursday after being injured when a prop gun was discharged by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the indie film, on Instagram, calling her an “inspiration.”

“I’m not even sure where to start,” he posted on Instagram. “This has been a tragedy of epic proportions that we are all still processing.”

Ackles, who sent his condolences to Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, and 9-year-old son, shared a story from the set.

“Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was,” he wrote. “I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I’ll forever be thankful we had that moment. She had a spunk and passion that infected the entire crew from the top down. She was an inspiration.”

Ackles’ added that he and his wife, Danneel, donated to Halyna Hutchins Memorial Scholarship Fund established by the American Film Institute. (Hutchins graduated from the distinguished AFI Conservatory in 2015.) The couple also donated to the GoFundMe fundraiser organized by ICG Local 600 to support Hutchins’ husband and son. He also shared the links to each.

“There just aren’t enough words to express what an immense loss this is,” Ackles wrote.

Hutchins is being memorialized Sunday at a vigil hosted by International Cinematographers Guild 600 and taking place at the Burbank headquarters of IATSE Local 80.

A separate event was held Saturday night in New Mexico, where the indie film was in production.

Director Joel Souza also was wounded in the incident. An investigation is under way.

Baldwin, who is the film’s star as well as a producer, tweeted about his “shock and sadness” following the incident.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he posted Friday. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred. I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

See Ackles’ full post below.