‘Rust’ to Wrap Up Production in Montana This Spring

Rust is set to finish filming at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana this spring, the movie’s producers announced on Wednesday.
The production will include star and producer Alec Baldwin, who’s facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. It will also feature a mix of new and old crew, with Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, American Horror Story) joining in Hutchins’ place.
The announcement follows New Mexico prosecutors on Monday dropping gun enhancement charges against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Lawyers for Baldwin had argued that their client was unconstitutionally charged with violating a recently amended firearm enhancement statute that didn’t exist at the time of the incident. He now faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison instead of six and a half years if convicted.
Producers for Rust announced in October that production would resume in January outside of New Mexico. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, is on board as an executive producer on the movie in addition to a documentary on Halyna’s life. The project has the “full support” of the production.
Several Westerns have filmed at Yellowstone Film Ranch, including Murder at Yellowstone City and The Old Way, starring Nicolas Cage. The set was built after Montana passed tax incentives offering productions 20 to 35 percent of spend to shoot in the state.
Yellowstone Film Ranch founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis issued a statement: “The dedication and passion of the entire Rust production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us. We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film.”
Director Joel Souza stressed in a statement the production was invited to film at Yellowstone Film Ranch, saying, “I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter, and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team. The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”
Arraignments for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are scheduled for Friday.
